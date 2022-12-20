Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) is Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,186 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 3.4% of Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,982,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,734,274,000 after purchasing an additional 943,694 shares in the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6,356.5% in the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,710,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,622,494 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,433,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,734,000 after purchasing an additional 82,928 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,665,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,003,000 after purchasing an additional 70,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,308,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,579,000 after purchasing an additional 113,767 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VB stock opened at $181.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $186.66 and a 200-day moving average of $186.58. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $168.65 and a 12 month high of $229.60.

