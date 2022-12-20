Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,959 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $11,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 49.3% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $37,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

VBR opened at $157.41 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.57. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $142.48 and a 52 week high of $183.79.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

