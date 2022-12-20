Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Position Increased by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 91.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,414 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,935,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,497,000 after acquiring an additional 239,865 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 163,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,851,000 after acquiring an additional 20,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 48,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,922,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $350.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $355.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $359.19. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $319.87 and a 52-week high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.