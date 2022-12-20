Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 317,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 4.9% of Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $56,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 111.6% during the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.7% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $64,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

VTI opened at $190.75 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $244.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $193.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.92.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

