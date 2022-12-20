Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Shares Bought by Solitude Financial Services

Solitude Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,024 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Vanguard Utilities ETF comprises about 2.3% of Solitude Financial Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Solitude Financial Services’ holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $3,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 560.0% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, City Holding Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 100.9% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VPU opened at $151.62 on Tuesday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $131.72 and a 12 month high of $169.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.49.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

