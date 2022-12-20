Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Sold by Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,637 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,507 shares during the period. Veeva Systems comprises approximately 1.4% of Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VEEV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 14.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,414,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,250,696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056,275 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 1,578.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,726 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 11.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,887,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,100,748,000 after buying an additional 1,036,905 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 12.0% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 8,830,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,748,727,000 after buying an additional 946,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 49.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,518,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,659,000 after buying an additional 505,361 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Insider Transactions at Veeva Systems

In other news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.20, for a total transaction of $1,662,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,145.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.20, for a total transaction of $1,662,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,145.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total transaction of $27,713.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,876,844.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 254,204 shares of company stock valued at $43,099,542. Corporate insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Veeva Systems stock opened at $167.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $172.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.43. The stock has a market cap of $26.04 billion, a PE ratio of 68.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.84. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.02 and a 1-year high of $266.72.

VEEV has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Guggenheim upped their target price on Veeva Systems to $232.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen began coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $184.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.33.

About Veeva Systems

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.