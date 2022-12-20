Verizon Communications Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $5.00 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:VZ)

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Verizon Communications in a research note issued on Thursday, December 15th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now expects that the cell phone carrier will earn $5.00 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.10. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Verizon Communications’ current full-year earnings is $5.19 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Verizon Communications’ FY2024 earnings at $5.15 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.33 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.51 EPS.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on VZ. Morgan Stanley upgraded Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.55.

NYSE:VZ opened at $37.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.66. Verizon Communications has a 52 week low of $34.55 and a 52 week high of $55.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.05%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 56.62%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VZ. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 340.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 736 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

