Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is Patten Group Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Patten Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,682 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 893 shares during the period. Visa comprises 2.8% of Patten Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of V. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,717,000. Markel Corp lifted its holdings in Visa by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $213,144,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,323,000. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 4,865 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 8,996 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,995,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Visa
In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,291,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,699,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Visa Stock Performance
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.07. Visa had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 51.03%. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Visa announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
Visa Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.75%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have commented on V. Redburn Partners began coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Visa from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Visa from $254.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.69.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
