Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by MADDEN SECURITIES Corp

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp reduced its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,498 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 3,295 shares during the quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Visa by 33.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,222,170 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,928,211,000 after acquiring an additional 5,527,427 shares during the period. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. grew its position in Visa by 20,610.1% during the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,031,721 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $25,556,000 after acquiring an additional 5,007,425 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Visa by 40.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,910,380 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,197,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830,580 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Visa by 222.7% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,499,636 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $492,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724,984 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Visa by 13.1% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,993,382 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,881,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,092 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:V opened at $204.82 on Tuesday. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $235.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.01.

Visa Cuts Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.07. Visa had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 51.03%. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.75%.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Visa from $257.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $50,291,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Articles

