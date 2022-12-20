Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) Receives $144.60 Average Price Target from Analysts

Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $144.60.

VOD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 225 ($2.73) to GBX 215 ($2.61) in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Vodafone Group Public from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 180 ($2.19) to GBX 155 ($1.88) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th.

NASDAQ:VOD opened at $10.18 on Friday. Vodafone Group Public has a fifty-two week low of $10.13 and a fifty-two week high of $19.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $27.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.4483 per share. This represents a yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Vodafone Group Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.08%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 145,275 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 3.2% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 22,366 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vodafone Group Public by 5.6% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,766 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vodafone Group Public by 3.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,290 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 4.2% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 21,076 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

