WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires Shares of 10,745 Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000.
Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $38.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.82. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $51.26.
About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF
The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.
