Wedbush Weighs in on New Relic, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:NEWR)

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush issued their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for New Relic in a report released on Wednesday, December 14th. Wedbush analyst I. Koujalgi expects that the software maker will post earnings per share of ($0.49) for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for New Relic’s current full-year earnings is ($2.20) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for New Relic’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.24) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.25) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.56) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.32) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of New Relic in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on New Relic from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen dropped their price objective on New Relic to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on New Relic from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on New Relic from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New Relic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.46.

New Relic Stock Down 3.0 %

Insider Transactions at New Relic

NYSE NEWR opened at $57.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -17.67 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.94. New Relic has a 12-month low of $41.66 and a 12-month high of $112.82.

In other news, insider Thomas J. Lloyd sold 1,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total transaction of $88,627.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,358.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Thomas J. Lloyd sold 1,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $88,627.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,358.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David Barter sold 1,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total transaction of $102,846.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,786.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 625,940 shares of company stock worth $37,236,121 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eminence Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,684,328 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $326,167,000 after acquiring an additional 105,092 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in New Relic by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,973,747 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $332,645,000 after acquiring an additional 49,388 shares during the period. Contour Asset Management LLC increased its position in New Relic by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 2,523,634 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $126,308,000 after acquiring an additional 261,372 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in New Relic by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,889,144 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $126,346,000 after acquiring an additional 9,341 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of New Relic by 8.9% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,562,561 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,504,000 after buying an additional 127,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

Recommended Stories

