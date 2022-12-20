Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Boosts Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 282,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,102 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.10% of Discover Financial Services worth $25,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFS. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GHE LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 85.3% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the third quarter valued at $34,000. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DFS has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of DFS opened at $95.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.40. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $87.64 and a 1 year high of $130.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.07 and a 200-day moving average of $100.84.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by ($0.12). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 31.90% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 15.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 15.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 1,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $135,684.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,596 shares in the company, valued at $5,422,739.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Discover Financial Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Stories

