Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Raises Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 273,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,329 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.22% of Eastman Chemical worth $19,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

Shares of EMN stock opened at $80.71 on Tuesday. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $69.91 and a 12-month high of $129.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.48.

Eastman Chemical Increases Dividend

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 10.73%. Analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 34.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EMN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $110.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Eastman Chemical from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.94.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

