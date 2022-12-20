Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Trims Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,521 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $14,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cummins by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,299,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,522,705,000 after purchasing an additional 544,899 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Cummins by 22.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,756,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,939,000 after buying an additional 691,053 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Cummins by 7.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,370,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,142,000 after buying an additional 173,139 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Cummins by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,137,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,503,000 after acquiring an additional 94,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,677,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,983,000 after acquiring an additional 51,925 shares in the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cummins Stock Performance

Cummins stock opened at $237.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.27 and a twelve month high of $254.09. The company has a market capitalization of $33.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($1.67). The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.96 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 7.32%. Research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 17.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.83%.

Insider Transactions at Cummins

In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 1,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.86, for a total transaction of $248,951.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,839,491.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.30, for a total value of $237,785.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,859,979.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 1,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.86, for a total value of $248,951.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,839,491.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,348 shares of company stock worth $26,034,039. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on CMI. StockNews.com lowered Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $266.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $222.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Cummins to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.25.

Cummins Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Stories

