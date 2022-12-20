Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) Receives $31.70 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.70.

WB has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Weibo from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Weibo from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Weibo from $37.00 to $32.60 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Weibo in a report on Monday, September 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Weibo in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Weibo Stock Performance

Shares of WB stock opened at $17.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.95. Weibo has a 52 week low of $10.02 and a 52 week high of $36.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Weibo

About Weibo

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Weibo during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Weibo by 88.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Weibo by 404.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Weibo by 362.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in Weibo during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

