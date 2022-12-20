Wesbanco Bank Inc. Buys New Stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its stake in Five Below by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 53,234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,329,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Five Below by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co increased its stake in Five Below by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 3,157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Five Below by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,848 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Five Below during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.
Five Below stock opened at $167.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 40.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $156.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.37. Five Below, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.49 and a twelve month high of $214.50.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $178.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. William Blair began coverage on shares of Five Below in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Five Below from $161.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Five Below to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Five Below has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.79.
Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.
