Wesbanco Bank Inc. Cuts Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,953 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 23,453 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $2,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 150.0% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter worth $32,000. CKW Financial Group grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 3,000.0% in the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter worth $37,000. 89.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZBH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.79.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Down 0.5 %

ZBH stock opened at $124.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.39 and a 52 week high of $135.05.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

About Zimmer Biomet

(Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.