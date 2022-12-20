Wesbanco Bank Inc. Cuts Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 54.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,107 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 77,270 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DIS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,466,474 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $19,266,382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514,894 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Walt Disney by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,984,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,358,539,000 after acquiring an additional 7,654,961 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Walt Disney by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,459,191 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,943,347,000 after acquiring an additional 160,841 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Walt Disney by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,365,280 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,167,284,000 after acquiring an additional 165,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,363,589 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $883,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291,934 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $85.78 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $85.41 and a 52 week high of $160.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $156.43 billion, a PE ratio of 49.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.20.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.10 billion. Equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.65.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

