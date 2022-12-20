Wesbanco Bank Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,598 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 5,885 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth about $29,000. 7.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shell alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SHEL. Grupo Santander downgraded shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Shell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.23) to GBX 2,950 ($35.84) in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,761 ($33.54) to GBX 2,987 ($36.29) in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,860 ($34.74) to GBX 2,922 ($35.50) in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,161.63.

Shell Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of SHEL stock opened at $55.52 on Tuesday. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $41.23 and a 12-month high of $61.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.17 and its 200 day moving average is $53.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.69.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $98.76 billion during the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. Research analysts expect that Shell plc will post 10.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Shell Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.45%.

About Shell

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.