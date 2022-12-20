Wesbanco Bank Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. cut its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 59.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,497 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 5.2% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $14,541,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $1,973,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.3% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 75.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on DE. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $445.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. StockNews.com cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Deere & Company from $463.00 to $513.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $492.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $459.05.

Deere & Company Price Performance

DE opened at $432.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $408.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $364.16. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $283.81 and a 12-month high of $448.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $130.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.09.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.36. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.52% and a net margin of 13.56%. The firm had revenue of $14.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 27.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Deere & Company news, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total value of $4,830,838.90. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,669,565.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total value of $2,686,300.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,413,059.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total value of $4,830,838.90. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,669,565.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,339 shares of company stock valued at $13,872,361. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

