Wesbanco Bank Inc. Cuts Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,016 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GLD. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 21,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WMG Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of GLD opened at $166.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $160.24 and a 200-day moving average of $162.00. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $150.57 and a 52 week high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.