Wesbanco Bank Inc. Grows Stock Position in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBCP)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBCP – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,079 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

WesBanco Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ WSBCP opened at $25.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.18. WesBanco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.50 and a fifty-two week high of $29.02.

Get WesBanco alerts:

WesBanco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a $0.4219 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%.

WesBanco Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.