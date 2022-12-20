Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $1.49 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 39.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,639 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 18,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Southern Wealth Management LLP boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 13,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $181.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $186.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.58. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $168.65 and a 12-month high of $229.60.

