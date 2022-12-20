Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $9.15 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 209,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 86,287 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $9,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 315.3% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 246.1% in the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 101.6% in the second quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 60,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.47.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE:PFE opened at $51.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.39. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.44 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The company has a market capitalization of $288.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.31. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.95% and a net margin of 29.81%. The business had revenue of $22.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.04 billion. On average, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

