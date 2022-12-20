Wesbanco Bank Inc. Lowers Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,231 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $2,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 409.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $507,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trane Technologies Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $168.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $166.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.02. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $120.64 and a 12-month high of $203.34.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 27.32%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 38.73%.

Insider Activity at Trane Technologies

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 14,651 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $2,622,529.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,751 shares in the company, valued at $17,139,429. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,651 shares of company stock worth $2,947,529. Insiders own 0.74% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $166.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.17.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Articles

