Wesbanco Bank Inc. Makes New Investment in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 120.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 127.3% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $884.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $44.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.67 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $893.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $849.10. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $600.68 and a fifty-two week high of $1,365.97.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 17.11%. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on MELI shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $990.00 to $970.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,470.00 to $1,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,150.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,317.00.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

