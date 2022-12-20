Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 138 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 72.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the second quarter valued at $51,000. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MCK shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $370.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on McKesson from $405.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McKesson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $409.00.

McKesson Stock Up 0.8 %

MCK stock opened at $375.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $53.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $374.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $352.40. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $229.04 and a 52 week high of $401.78.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.13 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $70.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.66 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 267.09%. On average, analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 24.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.13, for a total value of $867,825.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,185,959.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.13, for a total transaction of $867,825.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,185,959.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total transaction of $4,202,828.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,233 shares of company stock valued at $6,997,678. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Articles

