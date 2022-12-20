Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 23,072 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lowered its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 121,547 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 23,072 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 136.2% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 644.5% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,906 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Citigroup started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.22.

Kinder Morgan Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE KMI opened at $17.51 on Tuesday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $20.20. The stock has a market cap of $39.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.34%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.91%.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $28,050.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,845.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $82,050. Insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

