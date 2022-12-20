Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 2,503 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,503 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ETR. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on ETR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Entergy from $123.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Entergy from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Entergy from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Entergy from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.47.

Shares of ETR stock opened at $113.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.05. Entergy Co. has a one year low of $94.94 and a one year high of $126.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 9.46%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. This is a boost from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.48%.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

