Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 28,667 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. cut its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,667 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for about 1.3% of Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $19,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Council Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 21.0% during the third quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc now owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,908,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 5.5% in the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 6.8% in the third quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 7.2% in the third quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 19,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $1,021,231.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,788,929.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total value of $500,628.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,777,261.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $1,021,231.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,788,929.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,633,617 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $181.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $249.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.37 and a 1-year high of $186.84.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wedbush lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.21.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

