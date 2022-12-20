Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 432 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lessened its holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 3.9% during the second quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 6,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 0.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 61,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 0.4% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 59,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.2% during the second quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 11,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on IR. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 10,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $577,546.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,816,622.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 10,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $577,546.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,816,622.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $520,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,688,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 22,636 shares of company stock worth $1,190,675 in the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:IR opened at $51.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 1.45. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.28 and a 1 year high of $62.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 4.82%.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

(Get Rating)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.