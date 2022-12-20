Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 6,150 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 53.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,397 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 6,150 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NSC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total value of $5,227,806.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,005.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total transaction of $516,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,791,319.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total value of $5,227,806.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,001 shares in the company, valued at $246,005.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NSC opened at $247.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.33. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $203.65 and a twelve month high of $299.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $237.52 and a 200-day moving average of $236.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The railroad operator reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.21% and a return on equity of 24.32%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.47%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Articles

