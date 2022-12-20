WPP plc (LON:WPP) Receives GBX 1,139.14 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of WPP plc (LON:WPP – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,139.14 ($13.84).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WPP. Barclays decreased their target price on WPP from GBX 900 ($10.93) to GBX 850 ($10.33) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on WPP from GBX 1,370 ($16.64) to GBX 1,100 ($13.36) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on WPP from GBX 1,290 ($15.67) to GBX 1,210 ($14.70) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on WPP from GBX 915 ($11.12) to GBX 864 ($10.50) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th.

WPP opened at GBX 800 ($9.72) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. WPP has a 12 month low of GBX 713 ($8.66) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,231.50 ($14.96). The stock has a market capitalization of £8.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,454.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 815.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 808.65.

WPP Company Profile

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

