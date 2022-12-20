XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.49 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for XPO Logistics in a report issued on Friday, December 16th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $3.49 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.79. The consensus estimate for XPO Logistics’ current full-year earnings is $3.37 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for XPO Logistics’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on XPO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on XPO Logistics from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on XPO Logistics from $70.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Cowen lowered their price objective on XPO Logistics from $87.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on XPO Logistics from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, XPO Logistics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.24.

NYSE:XPO opened at $35.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 4.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.47. XPO Logistics has a 12-month low of $24.51 and a 12-month high of $46.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 43.47% and a net margin of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 7,500.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 608 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in XPO Logistics by 160.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 606 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in XPO Logistics by 72.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in XPO Logistics in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in XPO Logistics in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

