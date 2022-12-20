Zacks Research Weighs in on East West Bancorp, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:EWBC)

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) – Zacks Research issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of East West Bancorp in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 14th. Zacks Research analyst S. Shah anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $7.72 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for East West Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $7.76 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for East West Bancorp’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.37 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.59 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.25 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.02 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on EWBC. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on East West Bancorp to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on East West Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on East West Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on East West Bancorp from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, East West Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.67.

East West Bancorp stock opened at $63.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.41. East West Bancorp has a 1 year low of $61.65 and a 1 year high of $93.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.61 and a 200-day moving average of $69.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $627.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.36 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 44.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.63%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total transaction of $362,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,797,867.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 868.8% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 3,385.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 1,515.6% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 80.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. 89.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

