Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Acquired by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,766 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $2,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,688,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,959,000 after buying an additional 307,766 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 61.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,449,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444,294 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 0.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,270,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,005,000 after purchasing an additional 27,668 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,947,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,235,000 after purchasing an additional 178,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter worth $507,208,000. 52.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZM. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Argus cut shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $295.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.48.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.87, for a total value of $234,932.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $169,954.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,136,061.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.87, for a total transaction of $234,932.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,350 shares of company stock worth $674,469 in the last ninety days. 11.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ZM opened at $69.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of -0.33. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.85 and a twelve month high of $205.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.50.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 8.86%. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

