107,340 Shares in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV) Bought by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 107,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,654,000.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFIV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 110.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 7,369 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 43.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 6,112 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF in the first quarter worth $991,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF in the first quarter worth $586,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 88,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,836,000 after buying an additional 8,013 shares during the period.
SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Price Performance
Shares of EFIV opened at $36.50 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF has a one year low of $33.50 and a one year high of $45.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.17 and its 200-day moving average is $37.41.
