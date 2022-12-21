122,851 Shares in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Bought by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 122,851 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,358,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 16.3% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,414 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 11,900 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.1% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 12,144 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.2% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,597 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.8% in the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 14,494 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $37.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.21. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.80 and a 12-month high of $51.99. The stock has a market cap of $54.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.08). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on FCX. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Scotiabank cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Freeport-McMoRan

In other news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $3,018,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 136,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,491,388. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Articles

