12,635 Shares in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) Purchased by D Orazio & Associates Inc.

D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,635 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new position in Mizuho Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in Mizuho Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Mizuho Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mizuho Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mizuho Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Mizuho Financial Group Stock Up 7.2 %

Shares of NYSE MFG opened at $2.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $34.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.56. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $2.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.30.

Mizuho Financial Group ( NYSE:MFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.38 billion during the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 4.98%. Research analysts anticipate that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Mizuho Securities Usa Llc sold 64,745 shares of Mizuho Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $651,334.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,093,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,123,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on MFG. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Mizuho Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mizuho Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

