3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Bought by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,595 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,833 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in 3M were worth $8,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in 3M by 347.3% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,621 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in 3M during the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its stake in 3M by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 9,568 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in 3M by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 126,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,972,000 after buying an additional 25,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Threadgill Financial LLC bought a new position in 3M during the 3rd quarter worth $1,648,000. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MMM opened at $120.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.01. 3M has a 1-year low of $107.07 and a 1-year high of $181.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $123.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.02.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 18.91%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. 3M’s payout ratio is 51.92%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MMM shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on 3M from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on 3M from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Mizuho cut their price objective on 3M from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on 3M from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.57.

In other 3M news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $135,245.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,365.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other 3M news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total value of $720,859.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,971.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $135,245.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at $418,365.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

