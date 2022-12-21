54,949 Shares in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Bought by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 54,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Schwab Charitable Fund raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 39.3% during the third quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 18,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 5,239 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 62,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $44.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.21. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $41.20 and a 52 week high of $57.49.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

