888 (LON:888) PT Lowered to GBX 150

888 (LON:888 – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 160 ($1.94) to GBX 150 ($1.82) in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 81.17% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on 888. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on 888 from GBX 370 ($4.49) to GBX 320 ($3.89) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of 888 from GBX 230 ($2.79) to GBX 195 ($2.37) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd.

888 stock opened at GBX 82.79 ($1.01) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of £369.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,183.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 95.50 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 126.87. 888 has a 52-week low of GBX 81.95 ($1.00) and a 52-week high of GBX 313 ($3.80).

In other 888 news, insider Itai Pazner acquired 46,510 shares of 888 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 85 ($1.03) per share, for a total transaction of £39,533.50 ($48,024.17). In other news, insider Jonathan (Jon) Mendelsohn acquired 28,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 118 ($1.43) per share, with a total value of £33,057.70 ($40,157.56). Also, insider Itai Pazner bought 46,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 85 ($1.03) per share, for a total transaction of £39,533.50 ($48,024.17).

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino, poker, sport, and bingo games.

