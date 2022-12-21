Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust plc Announces Dividend of GBX 1.40 (LON:ADIG)

Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust plc (LON:ADIG – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, January 19th. This represents a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of LON ADIG opened at GBX 93.45 ($1.14) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 92.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 95.46. The company has a market capitalization of £288.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 723.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 83.20 ($1.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 104.50 ($1.27).
