Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target Cut to $290.00

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $310.00 to $290.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.73% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ACN. Barclays reduced their price objective on Accenture from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Piper Sandler lowered Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Accenture from $337.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $326.78.

Accenture Trading Up 2.5 %

ACN opened at $261.90 on Monday. Accenture has a 1-year low of $242.95 and a 1-year high of $417.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $280.08 and a 200-day moving average of $284.19.

Insider Activity

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Accenture will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $1,593,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,393 shares in the company, valued at $39,113,681.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $1,593,687.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 153,393 shares in the company, valued at $39,113,681.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.93, for a total value of $2,295,598.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,947,519.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,030 shares of company stock worth $10,924,406. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Accenture

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Accenture during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 108.7% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Schubert & Co boosted its holdings in Accenture by 71.6% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 61.8% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in Accenture during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

