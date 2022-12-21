Accord Financial (TSE:ACD) Hits New 12-Month Low at $7.50

Accord Financial Corp. (TSE:ACD – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$7.50 and last traded at C$7.50, with a volume of 5100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.75.

Accord Financial Stock Down 3.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 340.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$7.91 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$64.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45.

Accord Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Accord Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.23%.

Accord Financial Company Profile

Accord Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides asset-based financial services to industrial and commercial enterprises primarily in Canada and the United States. The company is involved in the asset-based lending, which entails financing or purchasing receivables on a recourse basis, as well as financing other tangible assets, such as inventory and equipment; and provision of lease and equipment, working capital, and film and media production financing, as well as credit guarantees and collection services.

