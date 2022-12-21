Activest Wealth Management Purchases 316 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 203.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 471 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,689,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,987,000 after purchasing an additional 5,605,802 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,002,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,921,000 after purchasing an additional 892,599 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,005,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,161 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,377,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,320,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,277,000 after purchasing an additional 63,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $75.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.08 and its 200 day moving average is $76.35. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.86 and a 1-year high of $86.90. The stock has a market cap of $59.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 22.75%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Activision Blizzard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. MKM Partners raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley raised Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 28th. Truist Financial raised Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $79.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.11.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

