Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS) Short Interest Down 9.1% in November

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 704,700 shares, a decrease of 9.1% from the November 15th total of 775,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acumen Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABOS. Commodore Capital LP purchased a new position in Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $11,033,000. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $3,630,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,831,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,980,000 after purchasing an additional 721,651 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 122.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,234,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 679,798 shares during the period. Finally, Deep Track Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 2,599,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,162,000 after purchasing an additional 666,058 shares during the period. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ABOS opened at $5.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.92. Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.02 and a 52-week high of $10.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Acumen Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ABOS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Acumen Pharmaceuticals will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABOS. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Acumen Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Acumen Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

About Acumen Pharmaceuticals

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.

