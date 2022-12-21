Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 8.1 %

NASDAQ:ADMP opened at $0.14 on Tuesday. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 475,373 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,168 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 0.32% of Adamis Pharmaceuticals worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 8.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adamis Pharmaceuticals

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy, opioid overdose, respiratory, and inflammatory disease in the United States. The company's product candidates comprise SYMJEPI epinephrine pre-filled syringe injectable products for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis; dry powder inhaler products for the treatment of asthma; and naloxone injection for the treatment of opioid overdose.

