Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) PT Lowered to C$10.00

Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.13.

Aecon Group Stock Performance

Shares of Aecon Group stock opened at $6.53 on Monday. Aecon Group has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $14.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.41.

Aecon Group Company Profile

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

